Grandmother assaulted, purse stolen while driving near Percy Priest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville grandmother says she needs time to recover after she was physically assaulted Tuesday while driving near Percy Priest Lake.

She says she was on her way to pick up her grandsons when she heard a loud bang. It happened on Hobson Pike just north of the bridge over Percy Priest. She said when she heard the loud bang, she pulled over and opened her door – that’s something she wishes she never did.

“And so I stopped the car and got out,” says Deneice Spurgeon, the victim. “And when I did, I realized something was not OK.”

She says the next thing she knew, a man with a grey hoodie was in her passenger seat.

“He just hit me in the face and grabbed my purse and took off through the woods out here,” she remembers.

“I could tell from her voice something was terribly wrong,” says her husband, Rick Spurgeon.

He says he got a call from Deneice soon after. Since then, he’s looking into how this could have happened and even made his map.

“A driver will be waiting here; there will be two other individuals, the other throwing the rock, the other on the other side of the road,” he explains.

He believes the one on the other side took his wife’s purse.

Metro Police officers found that purse and brought it to the Spurgeon’s home the next day.

“I thought everything would be gone,” says Rick. “Everything was still in that purse.”

They say the officers found the purse on the bridge and are grateful.

“There are certain things, notes from the kids, that you’d never get back,” Rick explains.

While those items are irreplaceable, so is the fear Deneice has now.

“It took just seconds for this to happen to me, and I don’t know how long it’s going to be for me to feel OK again.”

Metro Police told us that the case had been assigned to the Violent Crimes Division.

