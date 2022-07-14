Increasing summer heat - twice - in the forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Yet again, we are free of drought in all of East Tennessee. There’s worsening drought in far SW Tennessee, but that’s far from us locally.

We have several chances of 90s through the start of the weekend. We are trending dry Friday and almost all of Saturday.

More storm chances are here Sunday-Wednesday, and then the heat really builds back.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are *very* rare showers up near Harlan and Wise, plus around Monticello and potentially Jamestown or Oneida. Point is, most stay dry Thursday evening. Fog is a little less common Friday morning. Then it’s on to the heat!

Friday is full of sunshine and heat. We’re back to 90 degrees for many! There’s a very, very small chance of storms, but it’s legitimately a 1 or 2% chance overall.

Saturday has a big drop in the rain. Only one map has any rain at all, that’s primarily late morning Saturday in our northwest counties. There’s more sunshine than before, though we will still call it partly cloud-covered. We are going for 92 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday begins a more active weather pattern, with three days in a row that feature a better chance of afternoon rain.

Monday is the best overall daytime coverage for storms in the 8-day forecast. We’ve boosted the coverage to 60%, with much coming during the daylight hours. More afternoon rumbles are back for a third straight day next Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the morning has a few rain showers. But then, we are substantially dry in the afternoon. Thursday is dry most of the day. We’re into the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.