Knoxville Ice Bears release entire season schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears have released their full 56-game regular season schedule. The 2022-23 season will be the 21st in franchise history and the 19th in the Southern Professional Hockey League where Knoxville is a founding member since the league’s formation in 2004.

The 28-game home schedule features 12 Friday games, 10 Saturday games, three Thursday games and one game on a Monday, Wednesday and Sunday. Of Knoxville’s home games, 23 will have a 7:35 p.m. Eastern Time puck drop. Five games during the holiday season will begin at 6 p.m. All start times are subject to change.

Schedule of games for 2022-23 (Ice Bears)

