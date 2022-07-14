Advertisement

Knoxville Ice Bears release entire season schedule

The team will open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 21, against Evansville at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Knoxville Ice Bears
Knoxville Ice Bears(Knoxville Ice Bears)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears have released their full 56-game regular season schedule. The 2022-23 season will be the 21st in franchise history and the 19th in the Southern Professional Hockey League where Knoxville is a founding member since the league’s formation in 2004.

The 28-game home schedule features 12 Friday games, 10 Saturday games, three Thursday games and one game on a Monday, Wednesday and Sunday. Of Knoxville’s home games, 23 will have a 7:35 p.m. Eastern Time puck drop. Five games during the holiday season will begin at 6 p.m. All start times are subject to change.

Schedule of games for 2022-23
Schedule of games for 2022-23(Ice Bears)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
Woman exposed to fentanyl
Woman hospitalized after touching dollar bill she believes contained fentanyl
Brown recluse spiders are identified by fiddle or violin on their back.
What to do if you get bit by a brown recluse spider

Latest News

Team Logo
Smokies use 10 run inning to sweep Shuckers
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Cornerstone Dental Arts was the first practice in Tennessee to implement “Yomi” robot.
Robots help Knoxville dentist perform surgeries
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding