Knoxville police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

(Knoxville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested in Jefferson City on the suspicion of driving under the influence, KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News Thursday.

Officer Adam Parnell was reportedly stopped just after midnight while off duty. He has been with the KPD since 2008 and is currently working in the Patrol Division.

“Police officers take sworn oaths to uphold the laws and, by virtue of that, they should be held accountable to the highest possible standard,” Chief Noel said. “The alleged actions of Officer Parnell fall well short of that standard and the expectations that I have for KPD officers. We are continuing to gather information and will take the appropriate course of action to address this situation as quickly as possible.”

The Internal Affairs Unit is set to investigate the incident.

