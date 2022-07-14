Advertisement

KPD finds dead woman in East Knoxville apartment

Knoxville Police Department officers found a woman dead inside an East Knoxville apartment Wednesday, Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers found a woman dead inside an East Knoxville apartment Wednesday, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The apartment was located on S. Olive Street, Erland said. Officers reportedly also spoke to a witness Wednesday night, and the woman’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for a full autopsy.

The incident is still under investigation.

