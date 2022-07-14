KPD finds dead woman in East Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers found a woman dead inside an East Knoxville apartment Wednesday, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The apartment was located on S. Olive Street, Erland said. Officers reportedly also spoke to a witness Wednesday night, and the woman’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for a full autopsy.

The incident is still under investigation.

