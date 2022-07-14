Advertisement

Lower humidity creates mild mornings and limited rain for now

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when rain and storms develop and move through again, starting this weekend.
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a break from the steamy, sweaty conditions for a few days, with the humidity climbing back up and batches of storms moving through at times late weekend into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear with patchy fog. Lower humidity gives us “more cooling room”, so we’re starting the day off more comfortable at 65 degrees.

We have a beautiful mostly sunny day, but we’re seeing a few more clouds cutting across the Valley to Smokies and far NE TN, which is where a stray shower or storm could develop. Those In the shade, it doesn’t feel warmer, thanks to that lower humidity. We’re topping out around 88 degrees, which is perfectly “normal”.

Tonight stays clear and mild. You may want to open the windows, or at least know the AC won’t have to run as hard, with a low of 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday still has that low humidity, but that doesn’t keep us from a warm afternoon. We’re sunny, with a high of 91 degrees.

We’ll see some extra afternoon clouds Saturday, with isolated showers and storms, as the humidity gradually increases as well. Scattered rain and storms reach our area Sunday, especially by the late afternoon to evening hours, so we’ll hit 90 just ahead of those late day downpours for 40% of our area.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain and storms develop and move through at times on into next week. We’re see more at times Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, then a lull until Wednesday morning. It looks spottier after that, but just beyond these 8-days, we’re seeing the heat cranking back up!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

