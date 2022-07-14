Advertisement

Man accuses Newport gas station employee of poisoning them with glass cleaner

An employee at the Newport Kenjo Market was arrested after she was accused of putting glass cleaner in a fountain drink, a police report said.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Newport woman was arrested Tuesday after her coworker complained that she put glass cleaner in his drink, according to Kenjo Market spokesman Jimmy Dunn.

Officers with the Newport Police Department responded to an assault call at the Kenjo Market at 1004 Cosby Highway on Friday, July 8, where Rorey Heinzeroth told officers that he was experiencing stomach pains and employee put glass cleaner in his fountain drink around 3 p.m., earlier that day, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News..

The manager of the store, Karen Floyd, checked the camera footage of the store and saw her employee, 32-year-old Crystal Allison, pour Glass Plus glass cleaner in the drink, according to the report.

“Ms. Floyd stated that she spoke with Ms. Allison, who did not confirm or deny the incident,” the report stated. “Ms. Floyd stated that she called Ms. Allison at approximately 1951 hours, spoke with her about the incident again, and then fired her.”

Allison faces simple assault and other charges. She was also previously arrested for assault and adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals, according to the police report. Adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals is defined under Tennessee code as tampering with a food product to cause bodily harm.

Officers arrested Allison on Tuesday and transported her to the Cocke County General Sessions Court.

