One Knoxville SC to host first rounds of USL 2 soccer playoffs
One Knoxville Sporting Club announced Thursday that the scruffy city will be one of eight host cities for the League Two playoffs.
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The announcement comes just a couple weeks after the team finished number one in the South Central Division, securing their own spot in the playoffs. Round one is set for Friday, July 22 and round two is scheduled for the following Sunday. The games will be played at West High School.
You can get your tickets here.
