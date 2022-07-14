Advertisement

One Knoxville SC to host first rounds of USL 2 soccer playoffs

One Knoxville Sporting Club announced Thursday that the scruffy city will be one of eight host cities for the League Two playoffs.
One Knox clinched division after a 7-1 victory over Southern Soccer
One Knox clinched division after a 7-1 victory over Southern Soccer(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club announced Thursday that the scruffy city will be one of eight host cities for the League Two playoffs.

The announcement comes just a couple weeks after the team finished number one in the South Central Division, securing their own spot in the playoffs. Round one is set for Friday, July 22 and round two is scheduled for the following Sunday. The games will be played at West High School.

You can get your tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Brown recluse spiders are identified by fiddle or violin on their back.
What to do if you get bit by a brown recluse spider

Latest News

Knoxville police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
Campbell County authorities make arrest following string of railroad thefts, report says
Tanger Outlets to hold Back-to-School Bash
KPD finds dead woman in East Knoxville apartment