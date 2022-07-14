Sevierville, Sevier Co. under boil water order until further notice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Portions of Sevier County and all of Sevierville are under a boil water order until further notice following issues with the Sevierville water system, Sevierville Police Department representative Bob Stahlke told WVLT News Thursday morning.

The water system reportedly lost pressure at higher elevations, which can cause contamination near joints and cracks in the system. “Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system,” Stahlke said.

The loss of pressure was caused by Tuesday’s storm, Stahlke said. Flash flooding carried debris into the treatment plant intake, causing a blockage.

Sevierville Water System Customers and Sevier County Water System customers living near Sims Road, Flat Creek, Allensville, Lane Hollow, Thomas Cross Road, Boyds Creek and Jayell Road should boil all of their water for at least three minutes before using or use bottled water. All water gathered before the warning was issued should be thrown out, Stahlke said.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” Stahlke said.

Untreated water may contain bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms Stahlke said. Those with extended symptoms should seek medical help.

