Shooting in Cocke Co. leads to multiple arrests at gun point, sheriff says

Four suspects were arrested following a shooting that started on Rock Hill Road in Cocke County, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A shooting between four suspects led to their arrests, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started on Rock Hill Road and ended on Hwy. 340, according to officials.

Officials said all four suspects were arrested.

“We want to thank our law enforcement officers for a quick response to the incident and all suspects were detained at gun point due to the violence used during the 911 call information,” officials said. “We also want to thank the Newport Police Department for the assistance provided and the responding constables.”

Officials said more information would be released Thursday morning.

