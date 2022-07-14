Smokies use 10 run inning to sweep Shuckers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies (44-39, 7-7) opened their series against the Biloxi Shuckers (38-43, 4-10) with a pair of wins Wednesday evening at Smokies Stadium.

The Smokies finished Tuesday’s suspended game with their largest comeback win of the season, 11-7, and starter Chris Clarke carried Tennessee to a 5-3 victory in game two with one of his best outings of the season.

The Smokies picked up Tuesday’s originally scheduled game tied at 1-1 in the top of the fifth. Graham Lawson came in for the Smokies and struggled, allowing four earned runs in 0.2 innings. The Smokies, however, bailed him out with a 10-run seventh inning. The first nine Smokies reached base and scored in the frame, as they scored seven times before recording their first out. Alexander Canario had the deciding blast with a three-run homer.

In game two, RHP Chris Clarke (W, 4-3) turned in a terrific outing, going the first six frames of the seven-inning contest. He held Biloxi to three runs, two walks and struck out three on 75 pitches. Danis Correa earned his third save out of the bullpen as he shut the door in a bounce-back effort.

The Smokies will play the third game of their series with the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

