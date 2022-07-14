Sugarlands Distilling Company to hold digital charity benefitting fire department

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sugarlands Distilling Company is set to hold a digital auction to help the Northview-Kodak Fire Department replace gear that was destroyed in the Wears Valley Hatcher Mountain wildfire.

The Northview-Kodak Fire Department was one of several agencies that responded to the wildfire. During the blaze, the department lost a fire engine, which they hope to replace.

The auction will feature celebrity and athlete partners, and will be hosted on eBay from July 14-24. Sugarlands representatives told WVLT News that the idea partly stemmed from the department’s actions in putting out a small fire at the distillery’s production facility on March 7.

The auction will feature several items from celebrities like NASCAR Hall of Famer and High Rock Vodka co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, platinum-selling recording rock artists O.A.R., the Atlanta Braves, country music superstar Cole Swindell and more. Some of the bigger items will be:

Dinner with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt

Beers with Two-Time Daytona 500 Champion Michael Waltrip

Chipper Jones + Atlanta Braves Package Including Four Tickets, a Jones Autographed Baseball and more

Cole Swindell Autographed Guitar and Concert Tickets

O.A.R. Concert Tickets with VIP Sound Check & Autographed Vinyl

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Race Team Indianapolis 500 VIP Package

“We’ve always been proud supporters of first responders, but experiencing their quick actions to contain the fire at our new facility took that appreciation to a whole new level,” president and founder of Sugarlands Distilling Company Ned Vickers said. “When we learned that the Northview-Kodak Fire Department lost the same truck that helped save our facility, it was no question that we wanted to step up to help them get a new truck.”

Replacing the truck will cost around $600,000, officials said, of which only $158,000 is covered by insurance.

“This truck has been with us for over two decades, containing many fires and also serving as the centerpiece of many community gatherings,” Northview-Kodak Fire Department public information officer Daniel Willis said. “Insurance covered only a small portion of what was lost, so we are incredibly thankful for the support from Sugarlands to help us get a new truck that will help us serve our neighbors in Sevier County.”

Those interested can place bids on items here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.