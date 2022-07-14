Tanger Outlets to hold Back-to-School Bash
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets is set to celebrate the new school year with its Back-to-School Bash celebration.
The event will feature activities like crafts, balloon artists, face painting, yard games and more. Scheduled for Thursday, July 28 from noon - 5 p.m., it will also help kick off Tennessee’s tax-free holiday.
The event will also be free to families.
The shopping center will also be hosting a sale for the weekend, which you can get specifics on here.
