Advertisement

Tanger Outlets to hold Back-to-School Bash

Tanger Outlets is set to celebrate the new school year with its Back-to-School Bash celebration.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets is set to celebrate the new school year with its Back-to-School Bash celebration.

The event will feature activities like crafts, balloon artists, face painting, yard games and more. Scheduled for Thursday, July 28 from noon - 5 p.m., it will also help kick off Tennessee’s tax-free holiday.

The event will also be free to families.

The shopping center will also be hosting a sale for the weekend, which you can get specifics on here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Breonna Gardner, 17.
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Brown recluse spiders are identified by fiddle or violin on their back.
What to do if you get bit by a brown recluse spider

Latest News

Campbell County authorities make arrest following string of railroad thefts, report says
KPD finds dead woman in East Knoxville apartment
Crystal Allison
Customer accuses Newport gas station employee of poisoning them with glass cleaner
Thursday forecast
Lower humidity creates mild mornings and limited rain for now