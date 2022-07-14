Advertisement

UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm

The plaintiff alleges an Ancestry.com test revealed the true parentage of her daughter.
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Susan Crowder’s daughter completed a home genetic testing kit, a new lawsuit says the family discovered something surprising about her parentage: the daughter’s father was retired University of Louisville Health fertility doctor, Dr. Marvin Yussman.

Crowder’s lawyer said Thursday that Crowder is now suing both Yussman and UofL Health under Kentucky’s new fertility fraud lawsuit, which provides criminal and civil penalties for “fraudulent assisted reproduction.” It is a law Crowder herself fought for after making the alleged discovery three years ago.

“In these types of cases, this conduct occurred in the 70s,” plaintiff’s attorney Amy Wheatley said. “And people aren’t finding out until now. And so without this law there was no way to actually have any redress.”

The lawsuit alleges that, in 1975, Crowder and her then-husband were struggling to conceive, so they sought treatment from Yussman.

After consultation, Yussman told Crowder that an anonymous medical student would donate the sperm sample. The lawsuit alleges that Yussman indicated a donor “who had the same build as her then-husband and who had similar features, such as hair and eye color,” would be providing a sperm sample for Crowder’s insemination. The lawsuit states that, instead, Yussman provided the sample himself, without Crowder’s knowledge or consent.

According to the lawsuit, in April 2019, Crowder’s daughter completed an Ancestry.com genetic test and uploaded her results to the online database. At that point, a woman, listed on the database as her half-sibling, contacted her and said they had the same biological father as a sperm donor.

“This woman indicated that the donor father was Dr. Yussman,” states the lawsuit, “that she had been in contact with him, and that he had admitted to her that he was her biological father.”

At that point, Crowder brought these issues to the attention of the University of Louisville, “where Dr. Yussman was still a member of the faculty, only to be told that he had retired.” Crowder then filed a complaint with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, but says she was told that there was “insufficient evidence that Dr. Yussman violated the Kentucky Medical Practice Act.”

“I had such a sense of violation,” Crowder said. “Just such a sense and it was like, what can I do?”

Crowder’s attorney, Amy R. Wheatley of Stein Law Office stated in a press release, “After being rebuffed by the medical licensing board, Susan Crowder advocated for the passage of Kentucky’s Fraudulent Assisted Reproduction Law. This law allows her and other victims to hold rogue physicians liable for their unlawful conduct.”

“People say she just wants money. No, I want accountability,” Crowder said. “I want this man to acknowledge that what he did, and even if he never acknowledges it I want somebody else to tell him that what he did was wrong.”

UofL Health Director of Public Relations, David McArthur tells WAVE:

“In 1975, the fertility clinic was an independent clinic not associated with, or part of, UofL Hospital. Marvin Yussman no longer a physician with our organization.”

Yussman has not responded to our request for comment.

The law office invites other alleged victims to contact the attorney here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
It will be in effect until further notice
Sevierville, Sevier Co. under boil water order until further notice
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Brown recluse spiders are identified by fiddle or violin on their back.
What to do if you get bit by a brown recluse spider

Latest News

Charlie snapped this moonrise shot near Claxton.
Increasing summer heat - twice - in the forecast
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks lots of chances of rain along with lots of days in the 90s.
Ben Cathey's forecast
Strangers Remember Veterans
Strangers Remember Veterans
Adam Parnell (Right) and John Morris (Left)
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on suspicion of DUI
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges arrested in Pigeon Forge