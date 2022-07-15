Anderson County Schools giving every student school supplies

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Anderson County Schools announced Thursday that the school system would be supplying every student in the district with $40 worth of school supplies.

The decision was partly inspired by the rising cost of living, officials said.

“With the rising cost of food, gas, and other products caused by inflation, we hope that this initiative will help families in our community,” the announcement said.

The school system is also asking for donations from the community to further help their students.

Those interested can reach out to The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools or donate at the foundation’s Stuff the Bus event on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, at Wal-Mart in Clinton. Customers can stop by from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 29th and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 30th.

