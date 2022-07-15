Advertisement

Anderson County Schools giving every student school supplies

The decision was partly inspired by the rising cost of living, officials said.
FILE
FILE(walb)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Anderson County Schools announced Thursday that the school system would be supplying every student in the district with $40 worth of school supplies.

The decision was partly inspired by the rising cost of living, officials said.

“With the rising cost of food, gas, and other products caused by inflation, we hope that this initiative will help families in our community,” the announcement said.

The school system is also asking for donations from the community to further help their students.

Those interested can reach out to The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools or donate at the foundation’s Stuff the Bus event on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, at Wal-Mart in Clinton. Customers can stop by from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 29th and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 30th.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will be in effect until further notice
Sevierville, Sevier Co. under boil water order until further notice
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges arrested in Pigeon Forge
Adam Parnell (Top) and John Morris (Bottom)
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on DUI charges
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Tanger Outlets is set to celebrate the new school year with its Back-to-School Bash celebration.
Tanger Outlets to hold Back-to-School Bash
Keysha Hall, 42 of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Knoxville woman accused of shooting man, charged with reckless homicide
Early voting for the Knox County primary elections begins this week- Friday, July 15.
Knox County early voting starts Friday
voting votes election generic
Knox County early voting starts Friday