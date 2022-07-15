Armored response vehicle donated to Oliver Springs Police Department

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oliver Springs Police Department received a new Armored Response Vehicle, an Oshkosh M-ATV, at no cost.

It was painted in-house with great talent from the Oliver Springs Street Department.

The vehicle will be a tool that will help crews respond fast to trouble, Police Chief David Laxton said.

“We don’t have an armored vehicle in our area. All of our resources would be waiting for surrounding agencies much bigger than us. Response times are big right now. We have approximately 15 schools within a 15-minute drive. We need to be able to get to kids quickly. We told them we wanted an armored vehicle, and this was what was next on this list, and this is what we will get to use,” said Laxton.

The Oshkosh M-ATV is fully armored and can withstand a bomb and even heavy gunfire.

“It’s always a concern because you have to prepare for something, you don’t know what will happen, you don’t know what an active shooter. Anyone can be an active shooter, you have to be prepared for when it happens and be there for the people,” said Laxton.

Laxton said the department is in a unique position because it sits in the middle of three counties.

“We’re a small tight-knit community, everyone works well together if we need help if Oak Ridge needs help, Roane county needs help, Morgan county, Anderson needs help, if there’s a school in need church in need, we’re all coming,” said Laxton.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.