Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrates national ‘I Love Horses’ day

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of national “I Love Horses” day, actors with Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrated their fellow performers: the horses.

Hosts with the show said the stars of the show are the horses the cast works with every day.

“They are like rock stars, they’re the professional athletes of the horse world,” show host Jay Teter said. “They do this act every single day. They love to compete against each other. You can tell when you’re watching them and they’re having fun just like we are.”

Dolly Parton’s Stampede works with more than 40 horses that they rotate in and out of the show. The horses have their own private pasture when they need a break.

