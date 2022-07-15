‘Family First’ | WVLT’s Ted Hall to be featured on Anything is Possible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News Anchor and Managing Editor Ted Hall will be sharing his story on Anything is Possible this weekend.

In the episode, Hall will be profiled by Hallerin Hilton Hill, which will air on WVLT News on Sunday, July 17 at 8:30 a.m. Viewers will learn more about the longtime news anchor’s background, career and most importantly, his family.

In the middle of his career, Hall and his wife, Lesa, learned that their son, who was 11 at the time, had brain cancer, changing everything. The devastating news set him on a new path, which gave priority to his family.

While an anchor at WXIA in Atlanta, Hall, who started his broadcasting career started in 1983, started turning down tasks that would take too much time away from his family. After some time, Hall told them, “family first,” and turned down a new contract worth seven figures.

Now, Hall anchors the 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. newscasts on WVLT News and the 10:00 p.m. newscast on CW. He also serves as the Managing Editor.

Throughout his career, Hall has been honored in journalism with several Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, and other awards in his more than three decades in the business.

When not at work Hall enjoys football, travel, tennis, golf, working out, movies, reading, church and family time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.