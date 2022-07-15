Hot today ahead of gradually rising humidity and a return to storm chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot day, but not too humid in the shade for today. The humidity gradually builds up this weekend, ahead of scattered rain and storms by the end of the weekend and more at times next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and mild. You may want to open the windows, or at least know the AC isn’t running as hard, with a low of 66 degrees.

Friday still has that low humidity, but that doesn’t keep us from a warm afternoon. We’re sunny, with a high of 91 degrees, and a nice breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is mostly clear most of the night, with a low around 68 degrees. Scattered clouds reach our area in the morning, and a stray, light shower is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times. We’re aimed at a high of 92 degrees, but it feels a few degrees warmer since the dew point is a little higher. A stray shower or storm can develop, with a 10% coverage of our area.

Scattered rain and storms reach our area Sunday, especially by the late afternoon to evening hours, so we’ll hit 90 just ahead of those late day downpours for 40% of our area. It looks like isolated rain and storms by midday in the higher elevations, then continuing to develop as the day goes on.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain and storms develop and move through at times on into next week. We see more at times Sunday night through Monday, then scattered Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday morning. This looks to become more isolated midweek, with a few more Thursday. Notice, the heat is cranking back up with more low 90s late week, and we’re seeing more heat just beyond your 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

