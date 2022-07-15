‘I’m disappointed | MADD president reacts after two KPD officers arrested on DUI charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving reacted to two Knoxville Police officers arrested on two separate alleged drunk driving incidents.

”When it occurs in situations where people have taken a responsibility to protect and serve our community and they’re the ones who are making the choice to bring potential harm to it, I’m disappointed,” MADD National President Alex Otte said.

Otte pointed back to the families of victims they work with day in and day out, as people who know what the deadly impact of drunk driving is like.

”We know drinking and driving is not an accident, it’s a choice and people who make this deliberate choice are doing so knowing that they’re taking the lives of others into their hands and choices have consequences,” Otte said.

As an organization that focuses on education and holding impaired drivers to the highest letter of the law, Otte said that doesn’t change even when it’s police officers that are involved.

”You know this is something we expect drunk driving to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and we expect people who make this deadly choice to be held accountable,” Otte said.

Otte added MADD still believed law enforcement was the organization’s front line of defense and this situation didn’t mean all police are bad.

”We know this situation is not indicative of law enforcement we know our law enforcement is our number one line of defense but for these officers who make this choice I just want you to understand these choices hurt people and they kill people,” Otte said.

