KCSO: Driver hits, kills pedestrian on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Clinton Highway early Friday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

After deputies responded at approximately 12:43 a.m., they learned the driver of a vehicle was traveling northbound on Clinton Highway when a pedestrian crossed in front of it, KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said.

The pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene by AMR and then was taken to the Regional Forensics Center for examination. The name of the person is being withheld pending next of kin notification, Glenn told WVLT News.

Glenn said the vehicle driver didn’t sustain any injuries in the accident.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will lead the investigation.

