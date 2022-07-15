Advertisement

KCSO: Driver hits, kills pedestrian on Clinton Highway

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will lead the investigation.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will lead the investigation.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Clinton Highway early Friday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

After deputies responded at approximately 12:43 a.m., they learned the driver of a vehicle was traveling northbound on Clinton Highway when a pedestrian crossed in front of it, KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said.

The pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene by AMR and then was taken to the Regional Forensics Center for examination. The name of the person is being withheld pending next of kin notification, Glenn told WVLT News.

Glenn said the vehicle driver didn’t sustain any injuries in the accident.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will lead the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will be in effect until further notice
Sevierville, Sevier Co. under boil water order until further notice
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges arrested in Pigeon Forge
Adam Parnell (Right) and John Morris (Left)
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on DUI charges
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will lead the investigation.
KCSO: Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Clinton Highway
Catch up Quick
CATCH UP QUICK
Hot but not humid yet, and increasing storm chances ahead.
Hot today ahead of gradually rising humidity and a return to storm chances
Two Knoxville Police officers were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
‘I’m disappointed | MADD president reacts after two KPD officers arrested on DUI charges