Knoxville woman accused of shooting man, charged with reckless homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested and charged for the death of a man following an extensive investigation by Knoxville Police Department officers.

On July 7, around 3:45 a.m., officials said that KPD officers responded to 2612 Gaston Avenue, where a man, Anthony Hickman, 34, was found shot. He was reportedly transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and died several days later once taken off life support.

Initially, investigators were told Hickman had possibly been shot due to an “accidental self-inflicted discharge.” However, police officials said it was revealed in an investigation that Hall was holding the weapon after Hickman told her it was unloaded.

Afterward, Hickman allegedly told Hall to put the gun in his mouth. Hall then pointed the firearm at Hickman and pulled the trigger, which discharged a round that struck Hickman, according to police.

Hall had been previously convicted of robbery in 2017 and was prohibited from possessing a weapon.

The woman was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on reckless homicide and convicted felon in possession of a weapon Thursday afternoon.

