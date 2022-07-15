Advertisement

Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help

An East Tennessee family is asking for help after a fireworks accident put a man in the hospital with his hand sewn to his abdomen.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family asked for help after a fireworks accident put a man in the hospital with his hand sewn to his abdomen.

Josh and Suzanne Beal were celebrating the Fourth of July when a faulty firework exploded in Josh’s hand, Suzanne told WVLT News.

“There was no drinking our foolishness involved,” she said, adding that her husband was admitted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he had two surgeries in a week, with more to come.

Due to some unlucky timing, the family was without insurance as well.

“He’s a driver for FedEx, and we had just gotten married June 11 and were in the process of switching his insurance,” Suzanne said. “So he had no medical insurance.”

While the family worked through the injury, they are asking for help.

Those interested in donating to them can do so at this GoFundMe. The family is also holding a benefit raffle with the help of Volunteer Speedway. Any tickets for Sunday’s event bought through this link will help benefit the family.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

