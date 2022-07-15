Advertisement

Maryville woman attends a dozen unclaimed veterans funerals

Strangers made sure some East Tennessee veterans were not alone when they made it to their final resting place.
Strangers Remember Veterans
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Strangers made sure some East Tennessee veterans were not alone when they made it to their final resting place.

“They’re special,” Maryville resident, Myrtle James, said. “These veterans deserve, deserve all that they can get.”

James was not a veteran, but did come from a military family. She attended the ceremony since the four men did not have family and friends around or could not be found. This was not her first unclaimed veterans funeral, It was her twelfth.

“I know of their service and sacrifice. I feel very honored to be here to do this last thing for them,” James said.

The four unclaimed veterans include:

· Steven Dale West, Seaman Recruit who served on the USS Halsey from 1975 to 1978

· Thomas Patrick Bush, Aviation Boatswain’s Equipment Mate who served on the USS Coral Sea from 1971 to 1975

· Private William Frederick Purdy, who served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1975

· Private Second Class Kenneth Henry Mercier, Jr, who served in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1979

“It’s important we give them this last thing,” James said. “If you repeat their name, they’re never really gone.”

East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery cremated the men’s remains and they will be buried.

James said she hoped to inspire her children, grandchildren and others to attend these unclaimed veterans funerals when open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
It will be in effect until further notice
Sevierville, Sevier Co. under boil water order until further notice
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Brown recluse spiders are identified by fiddle or violin on their back.
What to do if you get bit by a brown recluse spider

Latest News

Two people were injured following a crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday night, according to...
Multi-vehicle crash on Rutledge Pike injures 2
Rutledge Pike crash injures 2
Adam Parnell (Right) and John Morris (Left)
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on DUI charges
Two Knoxville Police Department officers were arrested on the suspicion of driving under the...
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on suspicion of DUI