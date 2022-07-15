MEDIC offering hot dogs, shirts and prizes amid critical blood shortage
MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of blood and is offering hot dogs, shirts and prizes to draw donors.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Friday that they have a critical need for O Negative, A Negative and A Positive blood. In response, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a cookout on July 18 through 22 to encourage people to give blood.
Each donor will receive a hot dog, chips, a drink, a MEDIC t-shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon and a ticket to a TN Smokies Baseball game. Donors will also be entered to win several prizes.
The cookout will move from different locations throughout the week:
|Day
|Location
|Monday, July 18
|Walmart in Greenville
Athens Donor Center
|Tuesday, July 19
|Crossville Donor Center
Oak Ridge Police Department
|Wednesday, July 20
|Harley Davidson on Lovell Road
Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers
|Thursday, July 21
|Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers
|Friday, July 22
|Kingston Gravel Pit
Harlen ARH Hospital
Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers
United Way of Greater Knoxville partnered with MEDIC to offer the nonprofit with the most blood donations a $5,000 mini-grant. On August 31, the nonprofit with the most blood donations will receive the grant. All local nonprofits are eligible for the grants.
To give the nonprofit of their choice a blood donation point, the donor must fill out a voting card or email their donation date, location and nonprofit name to MEDIC.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.