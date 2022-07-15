MEDIC offering hot dogs, shirts and prizes amid critical blood shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Friday that they have a critical need for O Negative, A Negative and A Positive blood. In response, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a cookout on July 18 through 22 to encourage people to give blood.

Each donor will receive a hot dog, chips, a drink, a MEDIC t-shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon and a ticket to a TN Smokies Baseball game. Donors will also be entered to win several prizes.

The cookout will move from different locations throughout the week:

Day Location Monday, July 18 Walmart in Greenville

Athens Donor Center Tuesday, July 19 Crossville Donor Center

Oak Ridge Police Department Wednesday, July 20 Harley Davidson on Lovell Road

Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers Thursday, July 21 Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers Friday, July 22 Kingston Gravel Pit

Harlen ARH Hospital

Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers

United Way of Greater Knoxville partnered with MEDIC to offer the nonprofit with the most blood donations a $5,000 mini-grant. On August 31, the nonprofit with the most blood donations will receive the grant. All local nonprofits are eligible for the grants.

To give the nonprofit of their choice a blood donation point, the donor must fill out a voting card or email their donation date, location and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

