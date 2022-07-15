Advertisement

MEDIC offering hot dogs, shirts and prizes amid critical blood shortage

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of blood and is offering hot dogs, shirts and prizes to draw donors.
Blood donations especially needed during the summer
Blood donations especially needed during the summer(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Friday that they have a critical need for O Negative, A Negative and A Positive blood. In response, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a cookout on July 18 through 22 to encourage people to give blood.

Each donor will receive a hot dog, chips, a drink, a MEDIC t-shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon and a ticket to a TN Smokies Baseball game. Donors will also be entered to win several prizes.

The cookout will move from different locations throughout the week:

DayLocation
Monday, July 18Walmart in Greenville
Athens Donor Center
Tuesday, July 19Crossville Donor Center
Oak Ridge Police Department
Wednesday, July 20Harley Davidson on Lovell Road
Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers
Thursday, July 21Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers
Friday, July 22Kingston Gravel Pit
Harlen ARH Hospital
Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers

United Way of Greater Knoxville partnered with MEDIC to offer the nonprofit with the most blood donations a $5,000 mini-grant. On August 31, the nonprofit with the most blood donations will receive the grant. All local nonprofits are eligible for the grants.

To give the nonprofit of their choice a blood donation point, the donor must fill out a voting card or email their donation date, location and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will be in effect until further notice
Officials to give update on Sevierville, Sevier Co. boil water order
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges arrested in Pigeon Forge
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Adam Parnell (Top) and John Morris (Bottom)
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on DUI charges
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Tanger Outlets is set to celebrate the new school year with its Back-to-School Bash celebration.
Tanger Outlets to hold Back-to-School Bash
The decision was partly inspired by the rising cost of living, officials said.
Anderson County Schools giving every student school supplies
The woman was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on reckless homicide and...
Knoxville woman accused of shooting man, charged with reckless homicide
The mother lion, Amara, is being closely monitored for signs of distress and/or grief following...
Zoo Knoxville mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub