More 90s on tap between bursts of heavy rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday marked the 23rd 90 degree day of the year, WAY above normal year-to-date. There are six more cracks at 90 in the 8-day. We’re quiet with rain chances most of Friday night and Saturday.

More storm chances are here Sunday-Tuesday, and then the heat really builds back.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are a couple of tiny showers at the southern end of Watts Bar Lake, past where the WVLT signal reaches. Expect to be dry and hot this Friday evening. There’s less fog Saturday morning. That said, there could be a few morning sprinkles.

Saturday has a big drop in the rain. Only one map has any rain at all, that’s primarily late morning Saturday in our northwest counties. There’s more sunshine than before, though we will still call it partly cloud-covered. We are going for 92 degrees.

Sunday remains dry UNTIL after 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Then storms are more likely off-and-on throughout the map. We’re yet again near 90 degrees in the Valley floor.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is most likely later Monday morning and then throughout the day. Some isolate storms could be on the strong side.

Tuesday also has a pretty high chance of rain and it is not that hot.

By Wednesday, the morning has a few rain showers. But then, we are substantially dry in the afternoon. Thursday is dry most of the day. We’re into the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Friday and Saturday should be totally dry, behind a front. Can’t exactly consider this a cold front, since we’re actually hotter. Saturday could be one of the truly hot days this summer, well into the middle 90s in the Tennessee River Valley.

