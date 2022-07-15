Nearby construction crews rescue 3 people, multiple animals from Oak Ridge house fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire at 687 West Outer Drive on Friday morning.

Crews arrived three minutes after the call and found the house fully engulfed in flames, and smoke was billowing from the roof. A nearby construction crew helped the people evacuate before the firefighters arrived.

Oak Ridge Fire Department rescued two cats, three people and a dog during a house fire. (Oak Ridge Fire Department)

One man was injured, but his injuries were not life-threatening. He escaped through a window, and crews treated him on the scene.

Several pets were inside the house, ORFD officials said. Two cats and a dog were rescued, but four other pets could not be found.

The fire was put out by approximately 10:20 a.m., but firefighters remained at the house until around noon to investigate and put out hot spots on the scene.

There were no working fire alarms in the house. “The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms,” ORFD officials said.

ORFD officials reminded the public to call 865-425-FIRE (3473) to schedule a free inspection of your fire alarms to ensure the alarms are in working condition.

