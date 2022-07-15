Advertisement

Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days

Authorities in Alaska rescued a 2-year-old child who was abandoned in a locked vehicle for at least two days, according to state troopers. (Source: KTUU)
By Paul Choate and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Authorities in Alaska rescued a 2-year-old child who was abandoned in a locked vehicle for at least two days, according to state troopers.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Alaska State Troopers got a call for an abandoned car on a trail with a toddler locked inside.

Troopers located the car and rescued the child, who was taken to the Office of Children’s Services. Officials said the child appeared to be in good health.

Based on evidence at the scene, troopers said they believe the child and the car were abandoned on Tuesday, two days before.

Troopers are now searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area around where the car was located. Wilson is the last person known to be with the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will be in effect until further notice
Officials to give update on Sevierville, Sevier Co. boil water order
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges arrested in Pigeon Forge
Adam Parnell (Top) and John Morris (Bottom)
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on DUI charges
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Tanger Outlets is set to celebrate the new school year with its Back-to-School Bash celebration.
Tanger Outlets to hold Back-to-School Bash
The lion cub was 4 weeks old.
Zoo Knoxville mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub
Jupiter
PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter