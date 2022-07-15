Advertisement

Remains of Tennessee Marine from World War II identified

Although accounted for in April, his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, delaying the release of information.
Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that a Tennessee Marine killed during World War II was finally accounted for.

In June 1944, Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee, was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which was part of an invasion force of Saipan in an effort to capture the Mariana Islands from Japan, according to a release.

However, the marine was never found, prompting officials to mark him as deceased.

“Ragsdale was initially reported as wounded in action and evacuated from Saipan on June 28,” a DPAA spokesperson said. “When he was unable to be found during the chaos surrounding the battle and its aftermath, his status was changed to missing in action and then later deceased.”

After the war, the American Graves Registration Service investigated and recovered missing American personnel in the Pacific Theater.

Crewed searched and dug up remains on Saipan but could not identify any as Ragsdale; therefore, he was declared non-recoverable in September 1949, according to a release.

Remains designated as Unknown X-6 27th Infantry Division Cemestary were recovered and buried in the Fort William McKinley Cemetary, now known as the Manila American Cemetary.

Officials said that after thorough research, it was determined that X-6 could possibly be identified; therefore, they were brought out of the ground and sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii, for analysis.

Ragsdale’s remains were identified through multiple types of analysis.

“To identify Ragsdale’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence,” officials said. “Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.”

The Courts of Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu recorded Ragsdale’s name, along with others still missing from the war. Now, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Ragsdale will be buried Aug. 6 in Nashville.

