Report: Knoxville woman arrested for encouraging two juveniles to fight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested after encouraging her daughter to fight another juvenile, an incident report said.

The incident happened near 5501 Fenway Road, the report said. Dana Bornhoeft, 40, reportedly took her daughter to the scene in order to fight the victim, who ended up hospitalized.

“Witnesses observed the defendant [yelling] at her daughter ‘kick her [explicative] a**,’” the report said. Security cameras also caught Bornhoeft “pushing, striking and spitting at the victim,” the report said.

Bornhoeft was charged with assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

