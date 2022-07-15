Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash on Rutledge Pike injures 2

Two people were injured following a crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday night, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Rutledge Pike near Shipetown Rd. Thursday night, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. One driver was trapped in the car for almost 40 minutes, according to RMFD Spokesman Jeff Bagwell.

Both drivers were taken to a local trauma center.

“Please slow down, wear your seatbelt, and focus on driving,” Bagwell said. “Your life could depend on it!”

This evening at approximately 800pm Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported 2 vehicle car crash on Rutledge Pike near...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
It will be in effect until further notice
Sevierville, Sevier Co. under boil water order until further notice
A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Brown recluse spiders are identified by fiddle or violin on their back.
What to do if you get bit by a brown recluse spider

Latest News

Rutledge Pike crash injures 2
One of the service member's ashes
Maryville woman attends a dozen unclaimed veterans funerals
Adam Parnell (Right) and John Morris (Left)
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on DUI charges
Two Knoxville Police Department officers were arrested on the suspicion of driving under the...
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on suspicion of DUI