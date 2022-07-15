Multi-vehicle crash on Rutledge Pike injures 2
Two people were injured following a crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday night, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Rutledge Pike near Shipetown Rd. Thursday night, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.
Officials said two people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. One driver was trapped in the car for almost 40 minutes, according to RMFD Spokesman Jeff Bagwell.
Both drivers were taken to a local trauma center.
“Please slow down, wear your seatbelt, and focus on driving,” Bagwell said. “Your life could depend on it!”
