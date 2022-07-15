Sex offender fugitive arrested by Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department arrested a fugitive charged with a violation of the sex offender registration, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

On Wednesday, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced KPD was looking for Donald Gabbard who was wanted on a violation of sex offender registration charge.

On Friday, Gabbard was taken into custody after ETVCS received multiple tips. “Great job by everyone involved and thank you to our many tipsters,” ETVCS shared.

***UPDATE***GABBARD WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY THE @Knoxville_PD AFTER RECEIVING MULTIPLE TIPS FROM EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS. GREAT JOB BY EVERYONE INVOLVED AND THANK YOU TO OUR MANY TIPSTERS! https://t.co/q86yODYCtS pic.twitter.com/36MDDyB99C — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) July 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.