Sex offender fugitive arrested by Knoxville Police Department
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department arrested a fugitive charged with a violation of the sex offender registration, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
On Wednesday, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced KPD was looking for Donald Gabbard who was wanted on a violation of sex offender registration charge.
On Friday, Gabbard was taken into custody after ETVCS received multiple tips. “Great job by everyone involved and thank you to our many tipsters,” ETVCS shared.
