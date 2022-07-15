Stage 4 cancer survivor on a mission to help community through non-profit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Timothy Thomas, 23, is using a life-changing situation as a way to encourage children who have gone through trauma.

Thomas said just two years ago he was in college at Middle Tennessee State University preparing for the upcoming basketball season when doctors gave him a diagnosis that changed everything.

“My arm slowly decreased in mobility. I got diagnosed with three torn rotator cuffs and diagnosed with stage four bone cancer. Osteosarcoma,” said Thomas.

Due to the pandemic, Thomas said he went through the journey of treatments and hospital stays alone without his parents by his side.

“It was malignant and, you know, all I could do was look at my parents. They’re like my superheroes. It was just heart-dropping to know that they can’t save the day,” shared Thomas.

He said going through this encouraged him to launch a non-profit called ‘T3 Corp’, to inpire other children to persevere through life challenges.

“I’ve used this as my traumatic experience and I didn’t allow it to eat me up. I could’ve been like why me? But I didn’t,” said Thomas.

Thomas’s non-profit is still fairly new, but he has a number of events planned within the community, including a mentorship program and inspirational speaking events.

”The mission statement for T3 Corp is to empower the youth and families that went through traumatic experiences to persevere through them,” explained Thomas.

On July 30, Thomas plans to host a 2nd annual Community Awareness Day in honor of his cousin Desheena Kyle, who went missing in 2021 and was later found dead. The event will have free giveaways, food, haircuts and more.

Those interested in donating can visit the T3 Corp Foundation website.

