Woman, 74, rescued from Soaky Mountain Waterpark wave pool

The elderly woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is reportedly receiving treatment.
Soaky Mountain Waterpark generic
Soaky Mountain Waterpark generic(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 74-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after being rescued from a wave pool in Sevierville.

On Thursday, at around 4:15 p.m., the woman was rescued from a wave pool at Soaky Mountain Waterpark, according to an official statement by the waterpark.

“Lifeguards and onsite EMTs immediately provided medical attention while an ambulance was called,” Spokesperson Heidi Fendos told WVLT News.

The elderly woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is reportedly receiving treatment.

