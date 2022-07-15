Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub

The mother lion, Amara, is being closely monitored for signs of distress and/or grief following the devastating loss.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced it was grieving the tragic loss of a 4-week-old lion cub that was injured in an incident involving her mother.

The cub was injured on Thursday, July 14, after a medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who had been sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

“Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia,” a news release stated. “Sadly, while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure, Amara injured her cub.”

The cub died of her injuries, despite immediate action taken by the zoo’s veterinary team, according to a release.

Now, Amara is being closely monitored for signs of distress and/or grief following the devastating loss. She is also being treated for ongoing kidney issues. According to the latest update, Amara was resting comfortably without signs of agitation. Zoo officials said she would be monitored, and when her health is stable, she will be reunited with her male companion Upepo.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss. It was the request of her keepers that she be named ‘Zuri,’ which is Swahili for ‘beautiful,’ and that is how we will remember her. Life can be fragile and fleeting, and while this is a reality of our profession, it doesn’t make us immune from the pain of losing an animal. We are grateful for the sympathy and support of our community and colleagues,” said Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO.

