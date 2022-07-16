Advertisement

Child accidentally shoots parent in Union Co., sheriff says

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting involving a child and a parent, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting on the 100 block of Race Way Drive, according to officials with the UCSO.

The caller reported the victim was awake and alert. When deputies arrived, they determined the shooting was accidental.

A small child took a gun from a parent’s vehicle and accidentally shot the parent, UCSO deputies reported.

The parent was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

