Child accidentally shoots parent in Union Co., sheriff says

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting on the 100 block of Race Way Drive, according to officials with the UCSO.

The caller reported the victim was awake and alert. When deputies arrived, they determined the shooting was accidental.

A small child took a gun from a parent’s vehicle and accidentally shot the parent, UCSO deputies reported.

The parent was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

