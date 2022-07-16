Child accidentally shoots parent in Union Co., sheriff says
Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting involving a child and a parent, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting on the 100 block of Race Way Drive, according to officials with the UCSO.
The caller reported the victim was awake and alert. When deputies arrived, they determined the shooting was accidental.
A small child took a gun from a parent’s vehicle and accidentally shot the parent, UCSO deputies reported.
The parent was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
