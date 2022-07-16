Isaiah 117 House to host lemonade stands across East TN to raise awareness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What’s better than lemonade on a hot day? A local charity is hosting its annual Lemonade Stand Challenge aimed at raising awareness and money for a good cause.

The challenge, hosted by the Isaiah 117 House, will take place from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, across many counties in East Tennessee. Some of those locations can be found here:

If you are out today and need a refreshing drink, here are some locations for lemonade stands. Tha k you for helping us... Posted by Isaiah 117 House Knox County on Saturday, July 16, 2022

“Don’t miss out on our lemonade challenge this year!” said a spokesperson. “We have lemonade stands out across all our counties!”

A young girl assisting with a lemonade stand also explained why it means so much.

“Why we’re doing this for the foster kids is because sometimes they don’t feel safe just in the office, alone without any parents, so we’re trying to raise money so the builders can build a house for the foster kids,” she said.

Isaiah 117 house is a Tennessee-based non-profit organization that takes in children when they’ve been removed from their homes, so they do not have to sit in an office or cubicle at a DCS office. The organization is hosting a fundraiser to “spread the love” across East Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana and Georgia.

According to a spokesperson, the event was created to highlight the organization’s mission and foster care placement crisis.

This year, three prizes will be given to the stands: best-tasting lemonade, best-decorated stand and which raised the most money.

Those interested in hosting a stand or sponsoring a stand, please contact Jessica at Jessica.Lyle@isaiah117house.com. Learn more here.

