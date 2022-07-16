Advertisement

Kenjo employee describes being poisoned at work

Rorey Heinzeroth claims he was poisoned by having glass cleaner poured in his Mountain Dew.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a normal Friday at work for Rorey Heinzeroth at the Kenjo in Newport, when he got thirsty and poured himself a 20 oz. drink of Mountain Dew.

He set his drink down inside and went outside to go clean the parking lot and trash cans. When he came back in the store, he realized something was wrong with his drink.

“It smelled very perfume like sort of chemical and it wasn’t right,” said Heinzeroth.

After only one sip he realized something was wrong, as the Kenjo employee described the feeling and what he tasted.

“It’s basically like picking up a thing of Pine Sol, Mr. Clean or something like that and taking a swig of it,” Heinzeroth said.

The result was an almost immediate sickness that kept the Kenjo employee out of work the next day.

“Tightness in my stomach, nausea, vomiting you know just nauseous at times,” said Heinzeroth.

After telling his managers that he believed he was poisoned, a Newport Police report said that managers checked security footage and saw fellow employee Crystal Allison, pour Glass Plus glass cleaner in the drink. The 32-year-old was later fired, and arrested by Newport police.

As for why this happened, Heinzeroth still doesn’t know. He said he and Allison had no prior relationship, but the two of them didn’t get along.

“We always kind of clashed for no reason,” Heinzeroth said.

Heinzeroth was still unsure as to why this ultimately happened, but has since been moved to another Kenjo location for his safety.

