Advertisement

Man dies following North Knoxville shooting, KPD says

One man died after a shooting at the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died after he was shot inside the Harb’s Market in North Knoxville Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville police Department.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the unidentified suspect entered the store, shot the victim for reasons that remain under investigation and then fled the scene prior to officer arrival,” KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died.

Harb’s Market is located at 3001 Burnside St. in North Knoxville.

The KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit was tasked with investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will be in effect until further notice
Officials lift Sevierville, Sevier Co. boil water order
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Georgia man facing multiple child molestation charges arrested in Pigeon Forge
Chris Lenehan and his son were caught in Tuesday’s flooding and walked out on their own after...
Father recalls clinging to life with son, as help never came during Sevier Co. flooding
Adam Parnell (Top) and John Morris (Bottom)
2 Knoxville police officers arrested on DUI charges
Crystal Allison
Man accuses Newport gas station employee of poisoning them with glass cleaner

Latest News

Man dies following North Knoxville shooting, KPD says
A man who was on trial for felony murder failed to show up on the last day of the trial, before...
Roane Co. deputies searching for convicted murderer, says district attorney’s office
National Park Service Webcam Image
More 90s on tap between bursts of heavy rain
Ted Hall
‘Family First’ | WVLT’s Ted Hall to be featured on Anything is Possible