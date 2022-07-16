Man dies following North Knoxville shooting, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died after he was shot inside the Harb’s Market in North Knoxville Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville police Department.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the unidentified suspect entered the store, shot the victim for reasons that remain under investigation and then fled the scene prior to officer arrival,” KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died.

Harb’s Market is located at 3001 Burnside St. in North Knoxville.

The KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit was tasked with investigating the shooting.

At around 8 p.m. tonight, KPD officers responded to the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street in reference to a shooting with a victim. Officers arrived on scene & found a man inside of the store who had been shot. The victim was transported to UTMC, where he was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/sMrZj0bACe — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 16, 2022

