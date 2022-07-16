NCAA proposes end to celebratory props on baseball field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee recommended several modifications for the 2023 season, according to the NCAA.

Among the proposed rule changes, “celebratory props would not be allowed outside the dugout” and “to improve pace, pitchers could make only one step-off or fake throw per batter.”

During Tennessee’s historic 2022 campaign, the Vols garnered a lot of attention. The Orange and White blasted 158 home runs last season. Each time that batter crossed home plate they were draped in a cheetah fur coat and a daddy hat to celebrate.

According to the proposed rule change, the Vols and many other teams would not be able to bring those props onto the field.

The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee is also reviewing the 20-second action clock with runners on base.

Under the proposal, with runners on base, a pitcher would be required to start the motion of throwing a pitch or making a pickoff throw to avoid violating the action clock.

Pitchers would only be allowed one step-off or fake throw to a base per batter to reset the clock.

All rule proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel. That meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11.

