Advertisement

NCAA proposes end to celebratory props on baseball field

The end of celebratory props is only one of the modifications the NCAA is recommending.
Fur coat and Daddy hat after HR
Fur coat and Daddy hat after HR(Tennessee Athletics)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee recommended several modifications for the 2023 season, according to the NCAA.

Among the proposed rule changes, “celebratory props would not be allowed outside the dugout” and “to improve pace, pitchers could make only one step-off or fake throw per batter.”

During Tennessee’s historic 2022 campaign, the Vols garnered a lot of attention. The Orange and White blasted 158 home runs last season. Each time that batter crossed home plate they were draped in a cheetah fur coat and a daddy hat to celebrate.

According to the proposed rule change, the Vols and many other teams would not be able to bring those props onto the field.

The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee is also reviewing the 20-second action clock with runners on base.

Under the proposal, with runners on base, a pitcher would be required to start the motion of throwing a pitch or making a pickoff throw to avoid violating the action clock.

Pitchers would only be allowed one step-off or fake throw to a base per batter to reset the clock.

All rule proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel. That meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Soaky Mountain Waterpark generic
Woman, 74, rescued from Soaky Mountain Waterpark wave pool
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
It will be in effect until further notice
Officials lift Sevierville, Sevier Co. boil water order
Crystal Allison
Man accuses Newport gas station employee of poisoning them with glass cleaner

Latest News

One Knox clinched division after a 7-1 victory over Southern Soccer
One Knoxville SC to host first rounds of USL 2 soccer playoffs
Alex Fourie, Knoxville-based golfer
Inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open to feature Knoxville-based golfer
Team Logo
Smokies use 10 run inning to sweep Shuckers
Knoxville’s pre-professional soccer team is looking forward to their slot in the USL2 playoffs...
Division champ One Knoxville SC looks to playoffs after falling to East Atlanta FC