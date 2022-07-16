Advertisement

Roane Co. deputies searching for convicted murderer, says district attorney’s office

A man who was on trial for felony murder failed to show up on the last day of the trial, before the verdict was handed down, according to officials with District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County deputies announced they were searching for a man after he and his wife were convicted of felony murder after the wife’s aunt died, according to officials with District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office.

Officials said Christopher Lee Kennedy and his wife Evelyn Denise Kennedy were convicted of felony murder for the death of Evelyn’s 72-year-old aunt, Betty Crews, after Evelyn’s daughter called 911 and had Crews admitted to the hospital.

“Crews was wearing only a putrid and tattered oversized shirt and she was lying on an equally foul-smelling U-Haul moving mat. Both items were introduced by the State as exhibits at trial. Crews was emaciated and suffering from malnutrition and neglect. Roane County doctor and medical examiner Tom Boduch and Roane County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Detective Art Wolff were both called to the hospital where Crews was barely clinging to life.”

Crews died on June 7, 2019 and an autopsy confirmed that she died of complications from starvation and dehydration, according to officials.

“They both took the witness stand to testify that they feed Crews hot dogs, chicken nuggets and macaroni and claimed they told the doctor that Crews had been hiding the food in her sheets and that they did not know if for months,” officials with the office said. “The State put on testimony that Crews did not even have bed sheets and witnesses testified to the deplorable living conditions in which Crews was forced to live.”

During the trial, Christopher was not in custody because he posted bond after his initial arrest and failed to show up on the last day of trial.

Evelyn was sentenced to life in prison and Roane County Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks issued the arrest of Christopher.

Officials urged anyone who may know where Christopher might be to contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

