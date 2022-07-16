Advertisement

Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.(Ekaterina79 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

A consumer in California has filed a lawsuit in federal court against candy maker Mars that alleges that Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide, that’s unfit for human consumption.

In 2016, Mars said it planned to eliminate the chemical compound from its products. However, the lawsuit claims it is still being used in products, including Skittles.

A Mars spokesperson released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Soaky Mountain Waterpark generic
Woman, 74, rescued from Soaky Mountain Waterpark wave pool
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
It will be in effect until further notice
Officials lift Sevierville, Sevier Co. boil water order
Christopher David Price was identified as the suspect in the Harb's Market shooting on July 15.
KPD: Suspect in North Knoxville shooting at large, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Latest News

Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire where three people, two cats and a dog lived.
Nearby construction crews rescue 3 people, multiple animals from Oak Ridge house fire
The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline is moving to a new number on July 16.
988: The National Suicide Hotline is moving to a new number
Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrated ‘national ‘I Love Horses’ day by honoring the dozens of...
Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrates national ‘I Love Horses’ day
The challenge, hosted by the Isaiah 117 House, will take place from Friday, July 15 to Sunday,...
Isaiah 117 House to host lemonade stands across East TN to raise awareness
WVLT News Anchor and Managing Editor Ted Hall started his broadcasting career in 1983.
‘Family First’ | WVLT’s Ted Hall to be featured on Anything is Possible