Sunny and warm Saturday, scattered storms return Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunny and warm weather is expected Saturday with mostly dry conditions! Scattered rain and storms returns Sunday and into the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start out with some clouds Saturday morning but those mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon hours. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us stay dry. Highs are expected to get near 92 degrees.

Sunday starts out dry with some spotty to scattered rain and storms by the afternoon hours. It looks like these storms outline the valley. We’ll get to near 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is most likely later Monday morning and then throughout the day. The rain will allow temperatures to only get to near 85 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms continue Tuesday, about a 40% coverage, with highs remaining in the upper 80s.

We should be mostly Dry Wednesday with highs getting back to near 92 degrees. Rain and storms increase to about a 40% coverage later Wednesday into Thursday morning.

We look to dry out later Thursday into the weekend. Temperatures crank back up into the low to mid-90s!

Saturday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

