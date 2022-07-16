Advertisement

Survey: 1 in 5 college students plan to transfer out of states with abortion bans

A recent study found that one in five college students plan to transfer away from schools in...
A recent study found that one in five college students plan to transfer away from schools in states with abortion bans.(SDI Productions via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding Roe v. Wade has affected millions of Americans, including those attending colleges in states where abortion is currently illegal or soon will be.

Intelligent.com, an online magazine focusing on education, surveyed 1,000 current U.S. college students attending schools in states where abortion is currently or soon-to-be illegal.

The respondents were asked about their views on abortion and whether or not they plan to continue attending school in a state where they or their partners can access a safe, legal abortion.

According to the survey, 45% of college students in states where abortion is illegal shared they are planning to or considering transferring.

And 22% of students in states where abortion is currently or soon-to-be illegal, which includes 17 states, said they’re ‘definitely’ transferring to a different school in a state where abortion is still legal.

Another 25% of students are ‘considering’ transferring to a school in a state with legal abortion. The remaining 55% have no intentions to change schools based on abortion laws.

The survey also shared these further key findings:

  • 39% of students who identify as ‘pro-life’ are planning to or considering transferring so they can access abortion care for themselves or their partner.
  • 55% of Democrat students and 41% of Republican students at schools in states with abortion bans are definitely or potentially transferring.
  • Three-fourths of pro-choice college students are ‘very concerned’ that a nationwide abortion ban is next.
Intelligent.com shared that the survey was conducted from July 1-4 and included 1,000 current U.S. college students ages 18-24 attending a four-year university.

