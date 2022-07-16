Advertisement

Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville

Brian Scott Koehl was taken into custody in Knoxville by the FBI and San Diego police officers.
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.(KCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect in a 32-year-old murder case was found and arrested in East Tennessee this week, according to a media release from the San Diego County District Attorney.

On Wednesday, July 13, in Knoxville, Brian Scott Koehl, 51, was taken into custody by San Diego police and the FBI in connection with the 1990 murder of Larry Joe Breen, 32, in Point Loma. Knox

Koehl has been charged with murder in San Diego, California, where he will be extradited.

In 1990, Breen, a petty officer and cook in the U.S. Navy, was found slumped against a fence in the backyard of a home he had just begun to rent. Breen had multiple stab wounds in the neck, officials with the DA said. Breen’s car was not at the scene but a mile away.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the San Diego Police Department conducted an investigation, but the case went unsolved.

Decades later, these agencies returned to the case and worked together with the District Attorney’s Office Cold Homicide and Research Genealogy Effort (CHARGE) to identify and apprehend a Koehl.

His first hearing took place on Thursday at the Knoxville Superior Court.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said today that one man has been arrested in connection with the 1990...

Posted by San Diego County District Attorney on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Soaky Mountain Waterpark generic
Woman, 74, rescued from Soaky Mountain Waterpark wave pool
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
It will be in effect until further notice
Officials lift Sevierville, Sevier Co. boil water order
Christopher David Price was identified as the suspect in the Harb's Market shooting on July 15.
KPD: Suspect in North Knoxville shooting at large, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Latest News

Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire where three people, two cats and a dog lived.
Nearby construction crews rescue 3 people, multiple animals from Oak Ridge house fire
The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline is moving to a new number on July 16.
988: The National Suicide Hotline is moving to a new number
Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrated ‘national ‘I Love Horses’ day by honoring the dozens of...
Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrates national ‘I Love Horses’ day
The challenge, hosted by the Isaiah 117 House, will take place from Friday, July 15 to Sunday,...
Isaiah 117 House to host lemonade stands across East TN to raise awareness
WVLT News Anchor and Managing Editor Ted Hall started his broadcasting career in 1983.
‘Family First’ | WVLT’s Ted Hall to be featured on Anything is Possible