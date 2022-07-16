Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville
Brian Scott Koehl was taken into custody in Knoxville by the FBI and San Diego police officers.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect in a 32-year-old murder case was found and arrested in East Tennessee this week, according to a media release from the San Diego County District Attorney.
On Wednesday, July 13, in Knoxville, Brian Scott Koehl, 51, was taken into custody by San Diego police and the FBI in connection with the 1990 murder of Larry Joe Breen, 32, in Point Loma. Knox
Koehl has been charged with murder in San Diego, California, where he will be extradited.
In 1990, Breen, a petty officer and cook in the U.S. Navy, was found slumped against a fence in the backyard of a home he had just begun to rent. Breen had multiple stab wounds in the neck, officials with the DA said. Breen’s car was not at the scene but a mile away.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the San Diego Police Department conducted an investigation, but the case went unsolved.
Decades later, these agencies returned to the case and worked together with the District Attorney’s Office Cold Homicide and Research Genealogy Effort (CHARGE) to identify and apprehend a Koehl.
His first hearing took place on Thursday at the Knoxville Superior Court.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.