Advertisement

Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died. (Source: KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A person suspected of being infected by a brain-eating amoeba has died in Iowa.

The victim, a man from Missouri, was taken to a hospital earlier this month after visiting the beach area and swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County.

"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal. (SOURCE: KCCI)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the beach area at the state park remains shut down.

While the infection is rare, health officials said it is usually fatal once a person is infected. Only four people have survived the 154 known cases from 1962 to 2021.

Officials said the infection cannot be spread from person to person and occurs if contaminated water gets into a swimmer’s nose. To reduce risk, swimmers should limit the amount of water going into their noses while in bodies of warm freshwater.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Soaky Mountain Waterpark generic
Woman, 74, rescued from Soaky Mountain Waterpark wave pool
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
It will be in effect until further notice
Officials lift Sevierville, Sevier Co. boil water order
Crystal Allison
Man accuses Newport gas station employee of poisoning them with glass cleaner

Latest News

Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire where three people, two cats and a dog lived.
Nearby construction crews rescue 3 people, multiple animals from Oak Ridge house fire
The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline is moving to a new number on July 16.
988: The National Suicide Hotline is moving to a new number
Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrated ‘national ‘I Love Horses’ day by honoring the dozens of...
Dolly Parton’s Stampede celebrates national ‘I Love Horses’ day
The challenge, hosted by the Isaiah 117 House, will take place from Friday, July 15 to Sunday,...
Isaiah 117 House to host lemonade stands across East TN to raise awareness
WVLT News Anchor and Managing Editor Ted Hall started his broadcasting career in 1983.
‘Family First’ | WVLT’s Ted Hall to be featured on Anything is Possible