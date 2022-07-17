Car collides with moving train in Oliver Springs

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver crashed into a moving train in Oliver Springs on Saturday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.

Timothy Braden, 66 of Oliver Springs, did not stop for the train crossing signals on Main Street, a preliminary report from THP stated. Braden drove across the tracks just as a southbound Norfolk Southern train was crossing.

The train hit Braden’s 1996 Ford Ranger on the back left side. The truck spun into both lanes of Main Street, the report stated. The train came to a stop approximately a quarter of a mile away from the incident.

The THP trooper stated Braden had sustained mild injures.

