Advertisement

Car collides with moving train in Oliver Springs

A driver crashed into a moving train in Oliver Springs on Saturday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.
A Norfolk Southern train in Fort Wayne, Ind.
A Norfolk Southern train in Fort Wayne, Ind.(WPTA)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver crashed into a moving train in Oliver Springs on Saturday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.

Timothy Braden, 66 of Oliver Springs, did not stop for the train crossing signals on Main Street, a preliminary report from THP stated. Braden drove across the tracks just as a southbound Norfolk Southern train was crossing.

The train hit Braden’s 1996 Ford Ranger on the back left side. The truck spun into both lanes of Main Street, the report stated. The train came to a stop approximately a quarter of a mile away from the incident.

The THP trooper stated Braden had sustained mild injures.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy arrested for DUI following early morning crash
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.
Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville
Christopher David Price was identified as the suspect in the Harb's Market shooting on July 15.
KPD: Suspect in North Knoxville shooting at large, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Man has hand sewn to abdomen after fireworks accident, family asking for help
Raceway Drive
Child accidentally shoots parent in Union Co., sheriff says

Latest News

On and off rain and storms Monday
Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday
Knoxville girl battling cancer gets new playset
Knoxville girl battling cancer gets free playset
Knoxville girl battling cancer receives free playset
Knoxville girl with cancer receives free playset from regional organization
A Kentucky county Republican Party deleted its Facebook page after an ‘antisemitic’ post was...
WATCH | ‘We will not be silenced:’ KY Jewish Council responds to ‘antisemitism’