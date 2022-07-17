Knoxville girl with cancer receives free playset from regional organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family received a new playset for them to build in their yard to allow their daughter to play outside. Victoria Acosta’s mother, Andrea Rocha, said as she undergoes treatment for Langerhans cell histiocytosis, Acosta isn’t able to go to playgrounds because they fear she could get sick.

“When they first told me I was kind of in tears. She’s finally going to have something when she comes home and play and get outdoors and not just be locked up indoors,” Rocha said.

Rocha described her 2-year-old daughter as happy and always moving.

“If you hear her at the hospital, her favorite word is go, go, go cause she’s always telling you to go, go, and she’s chasing you down the hallway,” Rocha said.

With Acosta’s condition, she undergoes a specific type of chemotherapy. Her mother said it still doesn’t seem to be the right one.

“Right now she’s on a chemotherapy regiment where every three weeks she’s inpatient in the hospital getting treatment,” Rocha said.

Rocha said it is sad her daughter isn’t able to go to the playgrounds, especially since she loves to be on the swing. Having the new playset built in her own yard, though, means everything to her and Victoria.

The organization, Roc Solid Foundation, delivered it to their home free of charge. The organization is based out of Chesapeake, Va. where they send children with cancer either playsets or a ready bag filled with things necessary for an unexpected hospital stay.

Roc Solid also sent the family a letter that stated cancer cannot eat away peace, shatter hope, silence courage or shut out memories.

