Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking very hot temperatures later in the First Alert 8-day planner.
On and off rain and storms Monday
On and off rain and storms Monday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our best chance for rain comes Monday with slightly cooler temperatures. Enjoy the cool down because very hot temperatures are on the way later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty showers and storms continue this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll hang on to those mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only dropping to near 73 degrees.

Expect on and off rain and storms throughout Monday. It could be pretty rainy and gloomy at times, so I would grab the rain gear before you step out the door. We’ll hit our high of 85 degrees closer to the early afternoon hours and cool off later in the evening. That humidity looks to stick around though so don’t expect a lot of relief from this round of rain. A quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain is likely for some.

Future rainfall through Monday
Future rainfall through Monday(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 88 on Tuesday but climb to 92 by Wednesday.

Rain and storms increase to about a 40% coverage later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking a sting of mid-90s and dry weather.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

