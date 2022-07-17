Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our best chance for rain comes Monday with slightly cooler temperatures. Enjoy the cool down because very hot temperatures are on the way later in the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty showers and storms continue this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll hang on to those mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only dropping to near 73 degrees.

Expect on and off rain and storms throughout Monday. It could be pretty rainy and gloomy at times, so I would grab the rain gear before you step out the door. We’ll hit our high of 85 degrees closer to the early afternoon hours and cool off later in the evening. That humidity looks to stick around though so don’t expect a lot of relief from this round of rain. A quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain is likely for some.

Future rainfall through Monday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 88 on Tuesday but climb to 92 by Wednesday.

Rain and storms increase to about a 40% coverage later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking a sting of mid-90s and dry weather.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.