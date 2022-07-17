TBI finds body of missing 84-year-old woman

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing elderly woman was found by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sunday morning.

Early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., the TBI was searching for a woman missing from Gallatin.

84-year-old Lillie Patterson had a medical condition that impaired her ability to return safely without assistance.

Later Sunday morning, around 5:40 a.m., TBI announced that they found the body of Patterson.

“Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her,” TBI said in a tweet.

A difficult update to share, in the #TNSilverAlert we issued overnight.



Authorities have found the body of Lillie Patterson in Gallatin.



Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her. pic.twitter.com/85V5QIoQTn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 17, 2022

